Tinubu’s Nigeria: A Nation Held Hostage by Hunger, Fear, and Wickedness

Every morning, millions of Nigerians wake up not to dreams of a better tomorrow, but to the harsh reality of hunger, hopelessness, and fear. In today’s Nigeria, asking where the next meal will come from has become the new normal. Under Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, survival is now a luxury, and living itself has become a daily battle.

Obasanjo once said Tinubu is worse than Hitler — and today, that statement no longer sounds like political rhetoric. It is reality staring us in the face. No leader with a human heart would so deliberately suffocate his own people as Tinubu is doing. His campaign promises were not just empty; they were warnings. He told us he would crush our purchasing power — and he has kept that evil promise faithfully.

Instead of rescuing Nigeria, Tinubu has weaponized poverty. He believes that a starving people are easier to manipulate. He wants a nation too weak to resist, too broken to fight back, too desperate to dream. His government is building a kingdom of suffering, brick by brick — a Nigeria where electricity is a myth, where insecurity reigns, where hunger kills more quietly than bullets.

While citizens roast in darkness and pay criminal tariffs for nonexistent power, Tinubu shamelessly plans to spend ₦10 billion to lift the Presidential Villa off the national grid. They feast while the people die. They laugh while Nigerians bury their children. They mock our pain with every policy announcement they make.

In the face of these man-made horrors, what is the government’s response? Not solutions, but suppression. Not accountability, but intimidation. The Tinubu regime is now obsessed with buying the opposition, threatening critics, and silencing every dissenting voice with blackmail, fear, and corruption. But here is the bitter truth they refuse to understand: no amount of propaganda, no mountain of stolen wealth, no army of paid influencers can hide the suffering of Nigerians anymore.

The more they try to silence the truth, the louder Nigerians become. Thanks to social media, no dictator, no matter how deluded, can cover the stench of failure oozing from this government. Every attempt to muzzle the people only fuels more anger, more awareness, more resistance.

Tinubu’s strategy of ruling through hunger and fear will collapse under the sheer weight of the suffering he has created. Nigerians are waking up. The lies are wearing thin. No army of praise-singers can sing hunger away. No rented crowd can erase the image of a mother watching her child die because she cannot afford ₦500 to buy medicine.

This is the Nigeria Tinubu has built: a wasteland of crushed dreams and broken spirits. But Nigeria will not die. Nigerians will not be slaves forever. No wickedness lasts forever. History teaches us that no government built on the bones of its people ever stands.

A storm is gathering. Nigerians are taking notes. And when the time comes, no billionaire budget, no foreign trips, no phony appointments will save those who have made themselves enemies of the people.

Enough is Enough. Nigerians will Rise.

Dr. I. M. Lawal

