Freedom Day & Danger Of Democracy Without Opposition

27 April in South Africa, reminds us of the immeasurable sacrifices made by individuals and nations to break them away from the chains of unjust segregation by a selected few. It reminds Africans of the efforts of their national heroes, particularly Nelson Mandela. He is regarded as a champion of freedom, not only in South Africa but the entire world. It is a day that not only marks the emancipation of South Africans from apartheid but also returned their essential human rights in 1994.

The celebration is a reminder of the unity and diversity for all that was established on this day in 1994. Many families might have a special meal or a barbecue to commemorate the day. There might also be local parades and street parties to mark the day. There are a few quotes to drive home my points on issues of freedom and threat to democracy in Africa. Freedom means the opportunity to be what we never thought we would be.” – Daniel J. Boorstin. “Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.” – Kahlil Gibran. “When we lost the right to be different, we lose the privilege to be free.” – Charles Evans Hughes.

Furthermore, freedom of speech protects freedom from tyranny. The free flow of information allows for intelligent voting / democracy. Democracy cannot survive the masses being ignorant and or just stupid. As such, Democracy is ‘of’ the people, ‘for’ the people, ‘by’ the people- in short the system revolves around the people, they are the ones who have the power to choose their representatives and change the government in the next election, if they’re unhappy with the present government.

In the golden words of Martin Luther King Jr, an American Baptist minister, activist, and political philosopher who was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. MLK posited: “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” In my view, the postulations of MLK, is ‘time to wake up’ which generally means it’s the appropriate time to stop sleeping and begin the day.

Following from the above, there are two other quotes I would like to use to explain myself, the first one being: “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” and the second one being: “The road to hell is paved with good intentions”. In Africa today, many countries in the continent are still fighting for their freedom, whether it be economic, social, political, environmental, or psychological.

Globally, democracy is under pressure: electoral systems have come under attack, authoritarianism is resurgent, and civic freedoms are shrinking. Against this backdrop, democracy without opposition is not a democracy and should outrightly be considered authoritarianism. Therefore, the “opposition” should in no way be confused with “hostility” to the government.

Additionally, the existence of two or more parties is not enough, the government must assume that it requires and must have a political counterweight. Otherwise, authoritarian temptations will arise with the consequent deterioration of democratic principles. The government-opposition dialectic not only measures the forces that support the government but also those that exercise an active power of criticism, control, and alternative direction of the government.

Arguably, the whole concept of democracy is to keep questioning its existence and why it is there in a country. If there is no opposition, media in a democracy, it can’t be questioned directly and will never be accountable to its citizens. In a democracy, decisions are made by mutual agreement, and governments have to be very careful about their decisions and the impacts of their decisions. The rate of development in any democratic country is faster than any other country.

All this is because the government is under regular questioning and observation, and if the government does anything wrong, they are criticized for it. If the government does not fulfill its goals and promises to people, not only it’s put under questioning and criticism by opposition and media but also changed in the upcoming elections.

Conclusively, in these times of growing uncertainties, we are witnessing a clear departure from democracy to the totalitarian system in our beloved country, Nigeria, in particular. Nigeria’s democracy which was the result of sacrifice by our heroes and hard-won through decades of struggle, painful sacrifice and continuous resistance against authoritarian rules in the past years. This is definitely not the democracy that Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO) and many others envisioned.

Finally, permit me to use the examples of Lee Kuan Yew who took charge, ran a merit-based administration and waged war against corruption, economic saboteurs, and insecurity without favouritism. He built modern Singapore, whose economy is ranked the most open and the least corrupt country in the world on the Corruption Perception Index. Rwanda’s Paul Kagame is demonstrating how purposeful, visionary leadership can help a poor traumatized country rise from civil war, genocide, and privation to deliver robust growth, stability, and inclusion. The million-dollar question on the minds of millions of our compatriots: is Tinubu’s government going to continue with the failure of Buhari’s regime or choose the path of honor as exemplified by Lee Kuan Yew and Paul Kagame?

Richard odusanya

