Tinubu’s legal team clarifies controversial watermark on Tribunal Judgment

The Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) has provided clarification regarding the watermark on copies of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment, responding to critics who suggested pre-determined manipulations.

In a statement released on Saturday by TPLT coordinator Babatunde Ogala (SAN), it was emphasized that the watermark held no hidden agenda. The statement explained the circumstances surrounding the watermark. He gave the following remarks;

“After the delivery of judgment in the three election petitions by the Court of Appeal on September 6, 2023, the Court directed its registry to make physical copies available on September 7, 2023.”

“The Tinubu Presidential Legal Team applied for a certified true copy of the judgment and paid the prescribed fee. Lawyers for the PDP were also present at the registry at the same time to collect the same judgment.

“In fact, the representative of the PDP collected the first copy made available by the registry. Upon receiving our own copy, we immediately scanned and watermarked it with the inscription ‘Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT” before circulating the scanned soft copies to the lawyers on our team.

“The certified true copies issued to us and other parties involved in the petitions by the registry do not contain the said inscription. Any insinuation to the contrary is untrue.