Sunday Reflection

23 Sunday year A

You are your brother’s keeper

1. ✠ A reading from the holy Gospel according to Matthew (18:15-29)

Jesus said to his disciples: ‘If your brother does something wrong, go and have it out with him alone, between your two selves. If he listens to you, you have won back your brother. If he does not listen, take one or two others along with you: the evidence of two or three witnesses is required to sustain any charge. But if he refuses to listen to these, report it to the community; and if he refuses to listen to the community, treat him like a pagan or a tax collector.

‘I tell you solemnly, whatever you bind on earth shall be considered bound in heaven; whatever you loose on earth shall be considered loosed in heaven.

‘I tell you solemnly once again, if two of you on earth agree to ask anything at all, it will be granted to you by my Father in heaven. For where two or three meet in my name, I shall be there with them.’

2. Today’s three readings focus on brotherly love which should animate brotherly correction. When God asked Cain the question ‘where is your brother?’ His response was: ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ (Gen4:9 ). Today’s readings is saying the contrary. Each human being is responsible for the salvation of his brother or sister and will be held responsible for the opportunities that were not used to make an erring brother or sister a better person. In the first reading (Ezek 33:7-9), God was categoric with the prophet in telling him that he would be punished if he neglects to warn a sinner to bring him back to the right behaviour. “If I tell the wicked, “O wicked one, you shall surely die,” and you do not speak out to dissuade the wicked from his way, the wicked shall die for his guilt, but I will hold you responsible for his death.” This is a direct call not to look away from an erring person. Silence cannot be golden when a speech would have made the other better. Such silence becomes complicity.

3. The gospel broadens the perspective by bringing the challenge directly to each disciple’s life. Jesus acknowledged that between brothers there might arise hurts and misunderstanding. He outlined the processes that should be followed to make sure that strained relationships are restored. For Jesus, once one notices that the other has done something wrong against him or her, the first thing to do is to confront the person to discuss the problem and make him/ her realize the fault. If he/she does not accept and apologize, more effort should be engaged by going back with two or more wise persons to reason out with the person. The purpose of doing this is not to have witnesses to our effort but to show how we are concerned to restore the relationship. Sometimes the erring person may, out of respect for the personalities involved and their wisdom be brought to admit the fault. If this attempt fails, the concerned person should not give up. He should take the matter to the community of believers. If this last effort fails, the person should be regarded as a pagan, a sinner or a tax collector, someone who does not know God, thus a person who needs an evangelizing effort to win him/ her over to the kingdom.

4. The processus that Jesus outlined are certainly long and need a lot of patience and love for it to be carried out. The second reading (Rom13:8-10) speaks of debt of love that the disciples should owe to one another. This stimulates one to keep striving for the salvation of others.

5. The message from the readings clearly shows that we should spare no effort in bringing back a stubborn person back to friendly relationship especially when this will help for his/her salvation. This implies two attitudes:

a. Being courageous in confronting those who wrong us:

Jesus does not want us to broad about a hurt because this can lead to unhealthy thoughts and relationship. It is better to confront the issue directly with the person involved. In a community, there are bound to be hurts, knowingly and most often unknowingly. Face to face confrontation helps to clarify intentions and re-establish broken relationship. It is often much easier to complain to others about what the other has done against us but this does not yield good result. It only goes to show how wicked the other person is and does not bring the person to order. This is exactly what Jesus does not want his disciples to do. In confronting the erring person, one is not only helping the person to change but also helps to rebuilt the strained relationship. I must admit that sometimes the erring person may be unteachable going by his/ her already known history. In such a situation, one should, in live and patience, find a way of reaching the erring person through those who are nearer to him/her and not just go about complaining.

b. No case is hopeless as long as we are willing to love:

We know how Jesus regards tax collectors and sinners. He praises their virtues without neglecting to point out their sins. If he tells us to regard a recalcitrant erring person as a tax collector, it is because he knows that with love the person could become a saint like Matthew the tax collector. His last recommendation was therefore that we should never give up on anyone who hurts us and refuses to mend what he/ she has done wrong. We have to continue seeking for occasions to make sure that the person is not lost to hell.

6. You know that Jesus is asking you for something very difficult. He is asking you to be patient and loving with those who do not respect you and your feelings. If Jesus wants you to do this for the salvation of your brother or sister, it means that it is important. He will support you if you ask for the grace. Remember that the most sacred duty for a christian is working for the salvation of souls. If you cannot speak to the person, you can pray for him/her. In the words of Jesus: “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy. ‘ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven(Mt 5:43-45). These verses remain the resumé of today’s message for you.

©Vita, 10/09/23