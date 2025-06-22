Tinubu Vows Justice Over Plateau Wedding Massacre

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the killing of 12 wedding guests in Plateau State, calling the attack “barbaric and unacceptable.”

The victims, including the groom’s father and brother, were ambushed while travelling from Zaria, Kaduna State, to Jos.

Tinubu directed the Nigerian Police Force to coordinate with security and intelligence agencies to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“This heinous act will not go unpunished,” the President vowed, urging calm and reaffirming citizens’ right to free movement. “No group will be allowed to instill fear through violence.”

He also tasked the Plateau State Government with taking decisive action to break the cycle of violence and prevent future attacks.

The President extended condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Kaduna State.