Tinubu Condenms Borno, Kano Attack, Orders Swift Response

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the weekend suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, describing it as a “cowardly” act.

He mourned the victims and urged security agencies to intensify operations against Boko Haram elements targeting civilians.

He also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate support to survivors and condoled with the Government and people of Borno State.

In a separate statement, the President expressed sympathy to the families affected by Saturday’s explosion at a scrap metal factory in Kano, which claimed five lives and injured 10 others.

Tinubu emphasized the need for stricter workplace safety standards and called for a thorough investigation by relevant authorities.