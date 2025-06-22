Deco Harps on Nico’s Deal, Club’s Transfer Standards

Barcelona’s Sporting Director, Anderson Luis de Souza, popularly known as Deco, has shed light on the club’s approach to signing new players, with particular emphasis on Spanish midfielder Nico Williams.

Speaking on the club’s ongoing transfer strategy, Deco made it clear that commitment to the club’s vision is non-negotiable. “There is a clear standard that any player who wants to join Barça must meet, and that is to first believe in the project,” he stated.

Nico, currently one of the brightest young talents in La Liga, appears to have caught Barcelona’s eye — and heart — with his enthusiasm to don the Catalan colours. “Today, Nico, along with other players, is showing a clear desire to come, and if the right conditions are met in Nico’s case, we will definitely work to complete the deal,” Deco said, leaving the door ajar for a potential summer move.

While speculation has swirled around the transfer market like a whirlwind, Deco underlined that Barcelona is not throwing caution to the wind. “To sign any player, we must follow clear steps. First, we speak with his agents, then we discuss the contractual situation, and after that we see whether his club is demanding the release clause to be paid or if they are open to negotiations,” he explained.

On the case of Nico, who currently plays for Athletic Bilbao, the process appears to be well underway. “In Nico’s case, things are very clear: he has a release clause, we met with his agent to understand what the player wants, and from there we will see if it’s possible to complete the deal,” Deco revealed.