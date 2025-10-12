Tinubu Vows Greater Support for Farmers, Assures Improved Food Security

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing Nigerian farmers with more agricultural inputs to enhance productivity and strengthen food security across the country.

We gathered that Tinubu, represented by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, made the pledge on Saturday during a grand reception held in Dutse, Jigawa State, to welcome over 66,000 new members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are happy that the prices of food stuff have reduced to the affordability of common man and we will continue to assist farmers with inputs in order to cultivate, eat and sell,” he said.

The president praised the massive turnout at the event, describing it as a sign of growing confidence in his administration and the APC. He further assured Nigerians that the government was intensifying efforts to tackle insecurity across the nation.

“Before this time, we could not gather in one place like this without being searched for fear of the unknown, so the security has improved that is why we have this gathering,” he noted.

Tinubu also disclosed that he had ordered the completion of the Kano–Maiduguri expressway to facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, particularly in the North.

He commended those who recently joined the APC, assuring them of fairness and equal opportunities within the party. Tinubu attributed their defection to the impressive performance of Governor Umar Namadi in Jigawa State.

Earlier, the APC Vice Chairman in the state, Nasiru Jahun, announced that 66,400 individuals from various opposition parties had joined the ruling party. The decampees included local government chairmen, ward leaders, polling unit executives, former commissioners, legislators, and political advisers.

The state APC Chairman, Aminu Sani, welcomed the new members, promising that they would be treated as equals with long-standing party loyalists.

In his remarks, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, lauded Governor Namadi’s leadership, saying his achievements were instrumental in attracting the new members.

Among the notable defectors were Shiitu Galamabi of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), who currently represents Gwaram Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, and Aminu Jahun, a key NNPP figure.

The event drew thousands of APC supporters and political heavyweights from all 27 local government areas of Jigawa State, as well as deputy governors from Sokoto and Katsina states.