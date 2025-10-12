Prayer, Unity Key to Our Stability – NSCDC Boss

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Abubakar Audi, has attributed the stability and progress of the corps to the power of prayers and unity among its personnel.

We gathered that Audi made the remark in Abakaliki during the inauguration of a Christian chapel built by the Ebonyi State Commandant of the Corps, Francis Nnadi.

He said prayers had fostered stronger bonds between Christians and Muslims within the corps, promoting teamwork and efficiency in service delivery.

“Christians and Muslims observe religious activities together inside churches and mosques at the corps headquarters. This has kept us together and such is evident in our operations,” he said.

The Commandant General expressed gratitude to Governor Francis Nwifuru for personally commissioning the chapel, describing his presence as inspiring and symbolic.

“When the state commandant told me that he wanted to build a chapel in your honour, I gave him my nod. The chapel is named after you (Francis) and we are all happy with the honour,” he added.

Audi also commended the Ebonyi State Governor for promoting inclusive governance and pledged the corps’ continued collaboration with the state government to curb illegal mining and other criminal activities.

He revealed that the NSCDC had already sealed numerous illegal mining sites across Nigeria and apprehended several suspects, including foreign nationals, involved in such operations.

Governor Nwifuru, while inaugurating the chapel, lauded Commandant Nnadi for the initiative and appreciated the honour of having the facility named after him.

“I thank the commandant general of the corps for his visit to Ebonyi and happy that Nnadi is the corps commandant in the state. Whoever builds a house for God will not lack houses in his home,” the governor stated.

He urged the NSCDC to strengthen its workforce in the state to tackle illegal mining and related crimes more effectively.

“The number of your personnel in Ebonyi is grossly inadequate and this shortfall has made the military take up responsibilities outside its primary mandate,” he said.

During the visit, Audi also interacted with officers and men of the corps, charging them to uphold professionalism, improve their performance, and protect the image of the NSCDC.