Tinubu Pushes for Global Justice at BRICS Summit

President Bola Tinubu has urged a major overhaul of global governance, finance, and healthcare systems to better serve emerging and low-income nations, especially in Africa.

Speaking Saturday at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Tinubu backed the bloc’s push for a fairer, more inclusive world order. He called for climate justice, stronger healthcare systems, and equitable access to financing and technology.

“Africa contributes the least to global emissions but suffers the most,” Tinubu said, stressing that environmental and health inequalities are slowing growth across the continent.

He emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to South-South cooperation and youth-focused development, noting that 70% of the country’s population is under 30.

Nigeria officially joined BRICS as a partner country in January 2025, alongside eight other nations, and is pushing for reforms that reflect the needs of the Global South.

“BRICS must become a beacon for emerging solutions rooted in solidarity, sustainability, and shared prosperity,” Tinubu declared.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar and Finance Minister Wale Edun.