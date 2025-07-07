Ruth Kadiri: ‘People Who Know Me, Know My Husband. That’s Enough’

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has opened up about the longstanding curiosity surrounding her lowkey marriage, with husband Mr. Ezerika who till now is largely unknown to the public.

Speaking to Ifedayo Agoro on the Dear Ife Podcast, the 37-year-old actress addressed public speculation about why her spouse rarely appears in public spaces or on her social media platforms.

“For clarity, my husband is not a secret. People who know me, know him. And for me, that’s enough,” she said.

“We go to church together, we attend events together… my life is not as private as people think.”

Kadiri revealed that their wedding in 2019 was deliberately small, with only 50 guests, to preserve their peace and avoid media drama. She described it as one of the best decisions of her life.

“I invited only 50 people to my wedding. It was exactly what we both wanted,” she noted.

“I didn’t want any drama around my relationship.”

Speaking to a TNC Correspondent, a food critic Tayo commented on the issue, “it’s funny how much power people have given to social media now,” she said.

“It’s like people look to social media for validation. So if a lady chooses not to show her husband on Facebook or IG, he’s probably married to another woman…”

“I’m happy how [Ruth Kadiri] is not at war with her decision.”

Kadiri and her husband share two daughters, and she explained that protecting their family’s privacy allows them to live free from external pressure and scrutiny.

“People don’t know him, so there’s no pressure on him,” she said.

“He is just living his life, and he doesn’t really like attention anyway.”

The Edo born actress also pushed back against assumptions that her partner is absent from her life, adding that he is actively present at her events and in their family life but simply doesn’t seek the spotlight.

Since marrying Mr. Ezerika in 2019, Ruth Kadiri has been a subject of discussion on social media.

“In the events I organize, my husband is always there,” she said. “I don’t know why I will sit down and be thinking, ‘What am I proving?’”