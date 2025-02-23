Tinubu Pledges Business-Friendly Policies for Fintech Growth

President Bola Tinubu has assured financial technology companies of his administration’s support, especially those providing payment services across Nigeria and Africa.

He made this promise on Saturday when he met with executives from Flutterwave and Alami Capital in Abuja.

Flutterwave, a major fintech company founded by young Nigerians, has expanded its operations beyond Nigeria to the United States, Canada, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, and 29 other African countries.

The company was represented at the meeting by CEO Olugbenga Agboola, co-founder Adeleke Adekoya, and senior executives Oluwabankole Falade and Mitesh Popat. Alami Capital’s CEO, Oluseun Olufemi-White, was also present.

The delegation, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun, included Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang, head of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), and Dr. Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

During the meeting, President Tinubu reaffirmed that Nigeria welcomes businesses and that he is committed to removing barriers that hinder their success.

He praised Flutterwave for strengthening the digital economy and acknowledged the role of young Nigerians in driving innovation.

He added that the company’s leadership in the fintech sector is vital for economic growth and making life easier for Nigerians.

Finance Minister Wale Edun noted Flutterwave’s impact since its establishment a decade ago. He said the company has created jobs and contributed to economic diversification through digital payment solutions.

Flutterwave CEO Agboola highlighted the company’s efforts in enabling Nigerians to pay for global services in Naira and facilitating money transfers from the diaspora.

With a valuation exceeding $3 billion and over 1,000 Nigerian employees, he expressed the company’s desire to list on the Nigerian Exchange and sought government support.

MOFI’s Managing Director, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang, stressed that as Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria should promote its businesses continent-wide. He pointed out that Flutter wave.