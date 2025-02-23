Agunechemba, Vigilante Groups, Others emerged in S’East after Police failed, Security Summit reveals

The various alternative security operations in states of the Southeast emanated as a result of the shortcomings of the Nigeria Police Force and other regular security outfits, the Southeast Stakeholders’ Summit on Peace and Security, and Public Hearing on Human Rights Violations held in Enugu revealed on Saturday.

The summit was put together by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA in partnership with the Southeast Civil Society Organizations.

The programme brought together diverse stakeholders, including community leaders, security agencies, government officials, civil society organizations, and the media, to foster collaboration and coordination.

It also presented a platform for the stakeholders to engage in informed conversations about the seemingly intractable and debilitating challenges of insecurity in the Southeast region.

Speaking at the programme, the Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy, RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, while noting the security measures put in place by the Anambra State government, stated that the initiatives became essential, given the evident shortcomings of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

He however maintained that while these special security measures are necessary to complement the efforts of security forces in tackling the menace posed by various criminal gangs on the prowl across the southeast committing atrocities, it is the CSO’s belief that wrongful approaches to law enforcement will not invite public support.

He emphasized the need for these state security initiatives to ensure that their operations adhere to legal and ethical standards, adding that ensuring respect for human rights and due process will strengthen the legitimacy of these outfits and foster trust within the communities they serve.

According to him, deviation from lawful approaches will add to the problem rather than contribute to the solution.

He said, “Heavy reliance on kinetic approaches and excessive militarization of the civic space without equally addressing the socio-economic and political drivers of crime, violence, and insecurity have proved not just to be ineffectual but also counterproductive.

“Our youth population is fast depleting and our security agencies are also suffering heavy casualties in personnel losses, in a cycle of mutual annihilation. There is a need for a review of strategies prioritizing engagement, dialogue, constructive engagement with communities and youth, and addressing the socio-economic root and risk factors of insecurity. Attention must be paid to addressing multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inequality and grievances over historical injustices.”

Nwanguma regretted that for long, Southeast stakeholders appeared to have stood aloof, watching as the sanctity of the land continued to be desecrated with the innocent blood of our helpless people.

He noted that the stakeholders must collaborate to seek solutions to the lingering multidimensional challenges of insecurity and human rights violations which have had tremendous and ravaging impact on civic space, the development and progress of the southeast and the well-being of its peoples and inhabitants.

This, he noted, is the essence of the summit.

The RULAAC Boss hoped that the summit will help to enhance cooperation and coordination among stakeholders to address insecurity and human rights violations, leading to the development of context-specific solutions tailored to address the unique challenges faced by the Southeast region.

“Our communities need to be empowered with their voices and advocacy efforts strengthened to demand justice, accountability, and human rights protection.

“We would like to see the Nigerian Bar Association and other professional groups provide pro-bono legal support for victims of human rights abuses and advocate for legal reforms to strengthen human rights protections.

“We would like to see State Ministries of Justice commit to expediting the prosecution of human rights violators and implement programs for legal education and awareness in communities. We would like to see the Police Service Commission enhance oversight of police conduct and accountability mechanisms and develop training programs focused on human rights and community policing.

“We look forward to hearing the Nigeria Police, Military, and other security agencies pledge to enforce laws protecting human rights in operations and establish clear protocols for handling human rights complaints.

“We hope that institutions of government involved in Peace Building and Security collaborate on comprehensive strategies that prioritize human rights in peacebuilding efforts and allocate resources for conflict prevention initiatives,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu decried the worsening human rights violations in the South East states of the country and threatened that the Commission will no longer tolerate this serious act of indiscipline from any serving Police Officer.

DIG Argungu said the Commission will henceforth not hesitate to put its disciplinary processes in motion to see to the dismissal of errant Officers who have found it difficult to work within approved boundaries.

Represented by the Head of Press and Public Relations/ Spokesman of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC Chairman said the Commission is aware of the serious human rights violations by some misguided Police Officers in the South East, ” who against the Commission’s several warnings to stay away from civil matters have continued to swim in it because of the financial attraction”.

He said the Commission has severally warned that Police Officers should stay clear of land matters, debt and rent collection, marital disputes and other civil matters and allow the courts to do their duties.