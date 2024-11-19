Tinubu Plans Housing Scheme for Low-Income Nigerians  

The Federal Government is taking steps to address housing challenges by proposing a National Social Housing Fund (NSHF).

This initiative aims to provide affordable homes for low-income and unemployed citizens, ensuring access to dignified living conditions for all Nigerians.

The proposed bill, which will soon be presented to the National Assembly, is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The plan outlines multiple funding sources, including budget allocations, corporate donations, and contributions from philanthropic organizations.

A memo detailing the framework is expected to be reviewed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), signaling a focused approach to tackling the nation’s housing deficit.

The administration emphasized the importance of affordable housing as a pathway to improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...