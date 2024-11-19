Avoid Phones for Babies, Experts Advise Parents

Experts in child development have cautioned against exposing infants and young children to digital devices, warning that early use of smartphones and tablets may slow essential development in areas such as speech, social skills, and motor coordination.

Instead of digital engagement, children benefit more from physical play, which nurtures hand-eye coordination, muscle control, and cognitive growth.

Digital screens, while convenient, often replace interactive activities crucial for learning language and refining social skills.

The World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend limiting screen exposure, especially for infants under one year, and instead advocate for activities like reading, storytelling, and interactive floor play to promote healthy development.

For one-year-olds, minimal or no screen time is advised, with similar recommendations for older toddlers.

Studies indicated that excessive screen time may hinder children’s communication, motor abilities, and focus, which are essential in early education.

Bright, interactive toys, rather than screens, are seen as more effective in enhancing young children’s sensory and motor skills, contributing to balanced growth without the risks associated with digital devices.

