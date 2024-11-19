G20 Summit: Tinubu Endorses Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

President Bola Tinubu officially endorsed the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty during the opening session of the 19th G20 Leaders Summit on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This initiative, championed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aims to unite governments, international organizations, and civil society in a concerted effort to combat hunger and poverty globally.

In his remarks, President Tinubu described the alliance as a pivotal step in addressing one of the world’s most pressing challenges.

He emphasized that this bold initiative underscores Brazil’s leadership in tackling urgent issues affecting vulnerable populations worldwide.

“The creation of this Alliance marks a significant milestone in our global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty,” he stated, highlighting its potential to foster international collaboration for meaningful change.

Tinubu compared the Global Alliance to key priorities outlined in his administration’s agenda, mainly focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to poverty eradication and zero hunger.

He expressed Nigeria’s eagerness to adopt international best practices in advancing its economic development while leveraging global cooperation to enhance domestic strategies against hunger and poverty.

Furthermore, President Tinubu called for urgent reforms within the United Nations Security Council to ensure it reflects global diversity and equity. He advocated for two permanent seats for Africa on the council, reiterating Nigeria’s readiness to represent the continent.

In addition to endorsing the Global Alliance, Tinubu praised the G20’s decision to grant permanent membership to the African Union, viewing it as a significant step toward inclusive multilateralism.

He stressed that reforming global governance systems is essential for addressing longstanding inequities that hinder development in the Global South.

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty aims to align domestic and international support for effective policies and programs that reduce hunger and poverty.

With backing from over 80 countries and key international organizations, this initiative seeks to mobilize resources and knowledge to tackle these critical issues effectively.