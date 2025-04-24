Tinubu Orders Nationwide Security Shake-Up, Issues New Directives

President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm directive for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s national security strategy, demanding immediate action to end the surge of deadly violence across Borno, Benue, Plateau, and Kwara States.

In a no-nonsense meeting that lasted over two hours at the State House, the President told security chiefs the continued bloodshed is unacceptable.

“Enough is enough,” Tinubu declared, as he condemned the brutal attacks on innocent Nigerians.

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu briefed journalists after the high-level session, revealing that service chiefs had delivered detailed reports on the wave of attacks, including casualty figures and property damage.

“Even while in Paris and London, Mr. President was actively monitoring developments and issuing directives,” Ribadu said. “Today’s meeting was extensive. He listened, asked tough questions, and gave fresh marching orders.”

President Tinubu, according to the NSA, emphasized stronger collaboration with state governments and local councils, stressing that lasting security solutions require boots on the ground and grassroots engagement.

“We must work closely with governors, local governments, and communities,” Ribadu quoted the President as saying. “Security doesn’t only happen from the top down—it must start from the grassroots.”

The President was described as “deeply concerned” by the continued attacks, often carried out using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and in areas lacking government presence.

“All hands are on deck,” Ribadu assured. “The President has made it clear—this violence must stop, and we must restore peace.”