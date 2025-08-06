Tinubu Orders Free Healthcare for Low-Income Retirees, Approves Pension Payments

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate rollout of free healthcare services for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

This move follows a detailed briefing he received from the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran.

According to a statement from the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the healthcare initiative as an essential part of ensuring dignity and social protection for retired Nigerians.

In addition to the healthcare plan, the President also instructed that long-overdue increases in pensions be implemented without delay. He called for the introduction of a minimum pension guarantee to provide a safety net for the most vulnerable retirees in the CPS.

During the meeting, President Tinubu also directed PenCom to resolve the long-standing pension issues affecting police officers. He stressed that members of the police, who have served and protected the country, should be able to retire with dignity and peace of mind.

Ms. Oloworaran briefed the President on other ongoing initiatives, including efforts to protect the value of pension assets from inflation and a new plan that will allow Nigerians living abroad to make pension contributions in foreign currency.

President Tinubu expressed full support for these reforms and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

The President’s directives aim to improve the well-being of retirees and expand the reach and effectiveness of Nigeria’s pension system.