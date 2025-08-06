Court Restores EFCC’s Forfeiture Order on Yahaya Bello’s Alleged Properties

The Court of Appeal in Lagos has overturned a Federal High Court ruling that struck out an interim forfeiture order obtained by the EFCC to seize 14 properties allegedly linked to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Justice Yargata Nimpar, delivering judgment virtually with Justices Danlami Senchi and Paul Bassi concurring, ruled that the lower court erred by relying on Governor Bello’s constitutional immunity under Section 308 to dismiss the case, instead of deciding on the forfeiture.

The News Chronicle has learned that the Court of Appeal has reinstated the interim forfeiture order and has instructed the EFCC to proceed with the final forfeiture hearing.

The properties, located in Lagos, Abuja, and Dubai, are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity. The EFCC also seeks the forfeiture of N400 million allegedly linked to the same case.