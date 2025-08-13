Tinubu Names New Boards for NCC, USPF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reconstituted the boards of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), both under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

A statement made available to The News Chronicle on Wednesday noted that Idris Olorunnimbe, former Lagos State Employment Trust Fund board member, will chair the NCC, while Dr. Aminu Waida retains his role as Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer. Waida was first appointed in October 2023 and confirmed by the Senate a month later.

Other NCC board members include Abraham Oshidami (Executive Commissioner, Technical Services), Rimini Makama (Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management), Hajia Maryam Bayi, Col. Abdulwahab Lawal (Rtd), Senator Lekan Mustafa, Chris Okorie, Princess Oforitsenere Emiko, and the board secretary.

At the USPF, Communications Minister Dr. Bosun Tijani will serve as chairman, with Olorunnimbe as vice chairman. Members include Oshidami, Makama, Aliyu Edogi Aliyu, Joseph B. Faluyi, Auwal Mohammed, Uzoma Dozie, Peter Bankole, Abayomi Anthony Okanlawon, Gafar Oluwasegun Quadri, and the USPF secretary.

The USPF was set up to expand access to information and communication technologies in rural, unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria.