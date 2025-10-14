Tinubu Mourns Bishop Fagun, Describes Late Cleric as Beacon of Humility and Service

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Catholic Church and the Christian community in Nigeria over the passing of Most Reverend Michael Olatunji Fagun, Bishop Emeritus of Ekiti Diocese.

Reverend Fagun, who served as Auxiliary Bishop of the old Ondo Diocese from 1971 to 1972 before Pope Paul VI created the Diocese of Ado-Ekiti, was described by the President as a devoted servant of God who lived a life of sacrifice, simplicity, and humility.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu also commiserated with the Fagun family and all those mourning the departed cleric.

“Most Reverend Fagun lived for the expansion of the gospel in Nigeria and beyond, taking his evangelism to the grassroots and ensuring that the teaching of God’s word was backed with charity,” the President said.

He added: “Most commendable were the efforts of the priest and polyglot in reflecting the sacrifices and humility of Christ since his ordination in July 1965 and consecration as bishop in October 1971. I believe his good works and legacy will always be remembered.”

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Bishop Fagun’s soul and asked God to grant him eternal rest.