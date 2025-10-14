spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 14, 2025 - 4:39 PM

Tinubu Mourns Bishop Fagun, Describes Late Cleric as Beacon of Humility and Service

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Tinubu Mourns Bishop Fagun, Describes Late Cleric as Beacon of Humility and Service
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Catholic Church and the Christian community in Nigeria over the passing of Most Reverend Michael Olatunji Fagun, Bishop Emeritus of Ekiti Diocese.

Reverend Fagun, who served as Auxiliary Bishop of the old Ondo Diocese from 1971 to 1972 before Pope Paul VI created the Diocese of Ado-Ekiti, was described by the President as a devoted servant of God who lived a life of sacrifice, simplicity, and humility.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu also commiserated with the Fagun family and all those mourning the departed cleric.

Most Reverend Fagun lived for the expansion of the gospel in Nigeria and beyond, taking his evangelism to the grassroots and ensuring that the teaching of God’s word was backed with charity,” the President said.

He added: “Most commendable were the efforts of the priest and polyglot in reflecting the sacrifices and humility of Christ since his ordination in July 1965 and consecration as bishop in October 1971. I believe his good works and legacy will always be remembered.”

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Bishop Fagun’s soul and asked God to grant him eternal rest.

Previous article
ABU Declares Emergency on NAPRI, Sets Up Revamp Committee
Next article
Three Kaduna PDP Lawmakers Dump Party for APC
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

NDLEA Marks First Public Exercise in Yobe, Destroys Over 8,000kg of Illegal Drugs

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday...

DSS Seizes Large Cache of Weapons in Delta, Arrests Two Suspects

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has seized a...

Reps Move to End ASUU Strike, Urge Dialogue Between Union and FG

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The House of Representatives has decided to step in...

Three Kaduna PDP Lawmakers Dump Party for APC

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

NDLEA Marks First Public Exercise in Yobe, Destroys Over 8,000kg of Illegal Drugs

News 0
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday...

DSS Seizes Large Cache of Weapons in Delta, Arrests Two Suspects

Crime 0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has seized a...

Reps Move to End ASUU Strike, Urge Dialogue Between Union and FG

News 0
The House of Representatives has decided to step in...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x