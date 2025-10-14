Three Kaduna PDP Lawmakers Dump Party for APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives from Kaduna State on Tuesday lost three members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those who defected are Abdulkarim Ahmed (Kaduna South), Aliyu Mustapha (Ikara/Kubau), and Sadiq Ango-Abdullahi (Sabon Gari). Their defection letters were read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary, The News Chronicle gathered.

The lawmakers blamed persistent internal crises within the PDP and their desire to align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for their decision to jump ship.

In his resignation letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Makera Ward, Kaduna South, Ahmed said the party’s internal wranglings had hampered his ability to serve effectively.

“After wide consultations with my constituents and key stakeholders, I have made the tough but necessary decision to resign from the PDP,” he stated, thanking the party for the opportunity to serve.

The defection further deepens the opposition party’s woes in Kaduna, which has recently witnessed a wave of defections to the APC, including that of Senator Shehu Sani and Hon. Amos Magaji.