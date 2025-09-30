spot_img
September 30, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Arise TV Anchor Sommie Maduagwu, Orders Manhunt for Killers

— By: Pius Kadon

Tinubu Mourns Arise TV Anchor Sommie Maduagwu, Orders Manhunt for Killers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu, a rising news anchor with Arise News Television, who was murdered during a robbery attack at her Katampe home in Abuja.

In a condolence message, the President commiserated with Maduagwu’s family, the management and staff of Arise News, and the wider Nigerian media community, describing her death as “a cruel and condemnable act.”

“Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a tragic manner,” Tinubu said, directing security agencies to launch a swift and thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

The President reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to strengthening security measures across the country, vowing that government will not relent in combating crime in all its forms.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
