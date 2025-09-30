spot_img
September 30, 2025 - 3:58 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo Revolutionized Football- Federico Bernardeschi

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Offering an incisive viewpoint, former Juventus winger and Italy international Federico Bernardeschi has contributed his opinion to the ongoing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. about what divides the two icons.

According to the Bologna midfielder, Ronaldo is hailed as the athlete who “revolutionized football” and altered players’ approach to the game; Messi’s magic on the field feels “divine.”

 

Few argue that both males rank among the best players of all time. Ronaldo has five Ballon d’Or championships them; Messi has a record eight.

Together they have 13 Ballon d’Or titles. They dominated world football for over 15 years, always pushing one another and creating fresh standards that few players can even imagine achieving.

Their competition shaped a period and left behind a legacy still unrivaled in the history of the game.

 

Many professionals who grew up fighting in the same period find Bernardeschi’s point of view to be resonant.

Ronaldo’s devotion to physical fitness and ongoing development transformed football’s professional culture even though Messi usually enthralls with abilities that defy reason.

This harmony between aptitude and commitment has made their competition really unique for admirers all around.

 

Both players have selected somewhat different paths outside of Europe as their illustrious careers reach the sunset stage. Already over 100 goals, Ronaldo still pursues the remarkable goal of 1,000 career strikes; now he plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

In what might be his last World Cup appearance, he also looks forward to captaining Portugal next year.

 

On the other hand, Messi accomplished the ultimate goal in 2022 when he won the World Cup with Argentina, which was termed as controversial.

Following his 2021 departure from Barcelona, he had a very disappointing stint at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Major League Soccer with David Beckham’s Inter Miami, where his impact goes beyond the playing field.

 

For Bernardeschi, Messi and Ronaldo “represent two distinct worlds.” While Ronaldo is praised for motivating sportsmen to value preparation, discipline, and endurance, Messi’s brilliance reminds one of Diego Maradona’s aura.

Their upcoming appearances are anticipated to be shortly; Ronaldo is probably going to play Al-Zawraa in the AFC Champions League 2, while Messi is scheduled to face Chicago in Major League Soccer.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
Latest News

