Soludo, Nwoko, Others call for secure, united Igboland at 2025 Igbo Day Celebration

Igbos have been called upon to commit to supporting ongoing efforts to end the insecurity ravaging parts of Igboland and forge a united front to be able to remain relevant in Nigeria’s polity.

The call was made during the 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, organized by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The celebration witnessed attendance by delegates from the seven Igbo-speaking states, including Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, and Rivers state.

It had commenced with a Juma’at prayer at the Central Mosque in Awka last Friday, and a thanksgiving mass on Sunday, before proceeding to an Igbo Day lecture later same day.

The Igbo day celebration was used to also recognize and celebrate the sacrifices of past Igbo heroes, as well as those who were massacred on the 29th of September, 1966 in Kano, and those who died during the Nigerian civil war of 1967 to 1970.

Speaking at the celebration held at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka on Monday, Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo acknowledged that such celebration was worth celebrating to serve as a reminder to Igbos, who are living, that society recognizes and honours sacrifices.

Soludo, who said the day should be a reminder to Ndigbo of the need to shun anything that will bring another war to the region, regretted that those craving for war never saw war and do not know the implications.

He also called for deep introspection by Igbos on who they are- an itinerant people, whose prosperity lies in their ability to move around and explore opportunities.

“Igbos as an itinerant tribe cannot be an intolerant people. Our future lies in having a prosperous homeland, but also in being able to move around the world to explore opportunities.

“Igbos are too large and cannot be confined to one geographical region. Igbos need Nigeria and Nigeria needs Igbos. We are major stakeholders in the Nigerian project,” he noted.

Soludo regretted that in trying to agitate, Igbos have turned the guns on themselves, insisting that majority of those responsible for the insecurity in the Southeast as at today, are mainly Igbos.

“Igbos need to discuss their future in an important way. Our bushes and forests were taken over by criminals pretending to be agitators for Ndigbo. The sit-at-home is not in our own best interest.

“This event should usher in a new debate on what the future holds for Igboland. Ohaneze must stand and condemn the criminals in the bushes. They are not serving Igbos but are killing Igbos. More Igbos are dying in the hands of criminals in the bushes than those killed during the war.

“We need social and moral rebirth. We must go back to the values of Ndigbo. I am eager that we can build a new Igboland, where life is valued and prosperity is guaranteed,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azutta-Mbatta, represented by the Deputy President-General of Ohanaeze, Okey Nwadinobi, said the theme of the event, ‘Ndigbo Onye Aghana Nwanne ya’ (Be your brother’s keeper) is central to the efforts by the organization’s efforts to secure a united Igbo nation.

According to him, it compels the people to do what is right by themselves, in building an Igboland that will not be a desolate land but a destination choice.

Azutta-Mbatta, while noting that Igbos have done a lot for Nigeria, said the people deserve the best treatment in the country.

He also urged Ndigbo to support a united Nigeria that cares for everyone

The Chairman on the occasion, and Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Ogbueshi Godfrey Odogwu, observed that Igbos have attained enviable heights in various spheres of human endeavors, attracting applause and recognition to the race.

He however, noted that despite the plethora of the achievements, the Igbos have not even scratched the surface of their potential, adding that the theme was well thought out to affirm the people’s resolve to continue to be one another’s keeper, in recognition of the strong bond of Igbo identity.

Nwoko urged Ndigbo to fight to protect their land , culture and tradition, adding Igbos must promote law and order to be able to achieve their manifest destiny.

He urged the Ohanaeze and the rest of Igbo nation, to support ongoing efforts to achieve the creation of Anioma State, as the 6th state of the southeast region and the 37th state of the federation, to end decades of marginalization and injustice against the Anioma people.

“The actualization of the quest of Anioma State will amend the long overdue imbalance in the Nigerian regional structure.

“Through our dogged efforts, the Bill for the creation of Anioma State has the support of over 90 out of the 109 Senators in the National Assembly, and we are now looking forward to the passage of the bill and a referendum to follow.

“We plead with Ohanaeze to support this just cause,” Nwoko pleaded.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the event and Anambra State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu expressed appreciation to all who supported the event, noting that the unity of Ndigbo is non-negotiable.

Okpalaezeukwu commended the leadership of the Ohanaeze for the new direction it is taking in unifying all Igbos, describing it as the way to go, if Ndigbo must gain relevance in the socio-political sphere of the country.

Performances by various masquerades and cultural troupes added glamour to the event, while the conferment of the title of ‘Oku nyelu ife’ (Light that brightened the day), was the highpoint.