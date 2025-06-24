Tinubu Is Gone, He Has Failed Woefully—El-Rufai Rips Into Tinubu Over Crumbling Economy, Insecurity

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has launched a scathing attack on President Bola Tinubu, declaring his administration a failure with a staggering 91% disapproval rating in the North and Southeast.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time monitored by The News Chronicle on Monday, El-Rufai accused Tinubu of underperforming across key sectors, including security, economy, and trade, saying Nigerians are worse off than they were two years ago.

“In every poll we’ve conducted, especially in the North and Southeast, Tinubu’s disapproval rating is overwhelming. Even in Lagos, it’s at 78%,” he said.

According to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain, public dissatisfaction is widespread even in parts of the Southwest, traditionally Tinubu’s stronghold.

“He’s failed on all fronts, no clear economic direction, failed security architecture, and zero investment strategy. The revenues are up, but there’s nothing to show for it,” El-Rufai stated bluntly.

He urged Nigerians to consider a change in leadership, questioning whether their lives have improved since Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023.