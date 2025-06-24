Anambra, Delta NSCDC Collaborate on Border Protection of Critical Assets, Infrastructure

On Monday, the Anambra and Delta State Commands of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps pledged cooperation towards intensifying operational modalities to protect critical national, state, and local government assets and the lives of citizens within the two states.

The synergy was reached when the Anambra NSCDC Commandant, Maku Olatunde, hosted his Delta State counterpart, Commandant Mathew Ovye, at the NSCDC Anambra State Command Headquarters, Awka.

The State Commandants condemned the rate of vandalism of assets and infrastructure, saying proactive measures must be taken to tackle the menace.

They agreed to hold regular meetings, share intelligence, conduct joint operations, and partner in other critical operational areas to stop crimes and criminalities in line with the Commandant General’s directive of keeping economic saboteurs, vandals, unpatriotic citizen,s and miscreants at bay.

The host, Commandant Maku, emphasised that the collaborative effort between the two commands would be robust and proactive, stressing that they must work together to combat crimes and criminality without seeking individual glory or credit.

“‘Through intelligence gathering, community collaboration, and strategic partnerships like this, the command has been able to make significant progress in combating several threats as it affect members of the public,” he said.

He seized the opportunity to express gratitude to the Anambra State Government for their support and to the NSCDC Commandant-General, Prof. Ahmed Audi, for his innovative leadership and unwavering commitment to strengthening the Corps.

The State Commandant commended the dedication of officers and men who tirelessly work around the clock to ensure citizen safety.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, adhere to security advisories, and collaborate with the NSCDC and other security agencies to create a safer society.