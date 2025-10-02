Although the human race is one, the groups are also real. There are also things that preceded all humans, including the roots of all evil: fear, greed, and arrogance. One can vaguely argue that every group has good and bad people to pass at C level, but the percentages and types of shortcomings do sometimes immensely vary between the groups. In the case of Sudan, the limited information we have reveals that the Arabs are triple fold guilty from causes to absence on the solution. The black world is at least twofold guilty, and the rest of humanity is still guilty, but will all repent asap? Needless to say Sudan is said to be in famine and a Genocide attempt that even guilty America admits at the government level.Â The world of government, mainstream media, social media,Â and the general public are like four different groups. So knowledge of the problem versus knowledge of the solutions are the two primary discussions, but sacrifice of the means in wealth and soldiers+ are at another level.

Coverage Vs Professional Government Briefings: When the governments use equipment like satellites and certain officials to gather knowledge, it may or may not reach even the mainstream media. Once you understand that governments tend to do certain good only after enough pressure, then you will realise the dangers of even individuals playing indifferent. Fast forward to what most people can relate to: The mainstream media is also biased and tends to work through pressure. So the top two are all largely unreliable. This means social media is super vital in political pressure, including knowing and helping to solve problems. We can blame Sudan as guilty-victims from how they reportedly maltreated blacker South Sudan to their lack of presence in social media. Or we can further blame all governments and journalists for fractional coverage of Sudan compared to Palestine as an example.Â When your UN speech dedicates ten minutes to Palestine and under one minute to Sudan, you can claim that you care to fools. Similarly is how the mainstream media works, because without enough repetition, people will likely forget due to other local and emphasised international problems . Again! Shame on the African+ media houses for not just dedicating enough coverage for Sudan, but for refusing to echo me on many things, including the need for a worldwide strong culture of cameras.

Arguably, Sudan’s problems started long before the recent Palestine escalation and are easier to solve since guilty Israel is not involved.Â Well, sometimes it is hard to know if Israel is guiltier than the Arabs once you study how certain problems started and Arab indifference to the solutions of especially non Arab problems.Â I know some of you may accuse me of being hard on the Arabs, but I know there are good Arabs, except the bad Arabs are just at an intolerable rate, especially at the government levels and their billionaires.

Solutions: Since starting with the problems can be controversial, let us fast forward with the potential easy solutions to Sudan’s problems. In the case of Famine, we cannot say Israel or the U.S is blocking food aid to Sudan. If guilty or modestly trying, the U.S. can reportedly offer about 30 million dollars, I expect Saudi Arabia+ to offer billions to feed those they misled. Stingy Saudi under donated to even Palestine until Jon Stewart called them out, and guilty Bassef Youssef was the Arab who wrongly frowned at that truth. Too many Arabs are too one way and hate to hear even factual condemnation of some Arab ways. The Quhr-aahn repeatedly told us Justice or truth must be upheld even against our relatives, parents, etc. As the world struggles to help Arabs of Palestine, losing Jobs+, where will Arabs spend billions except to rich u.s for the products of conventional learning, which they discouraged to other misled Muslims. So I am demanding that President Barrow be the Chairperson of the OIC and that every world leader immediately demand pledges from all, especially Arab governments and billionaires, to generously pledge enough to end that Famine. Failing to do so means we neglect ch.103, which is much bigger than pilgrimage to questionable Saudi Arabia.

Distribution: We should hear billions within days if repentance matters, but will Indonesia and which countries demand how much to distribute the food and cameras. Yes! I think distributing cameras is equal or close to food in importance to prevent and cure far beyond famine and war crimes. So I am demanding all forms of body cameras and other small charging tools be ordered for Sudan, other conflict zones, and worldwide.Â Can we get ElonÂ Musk or which better ones to provide Internet services and training?

An international army, if funded, we can easily stop that reported genocide more than Palestine,Â or let no country offer help to Palestine? OK! I think you understand I mean the Arabs must be pressured to do certain good, because many of them cannot love except an Arab, but how many of them even hate fellow Arabs?Â Again, I understand such problems are not exclusive to Arabs, but even after the mighty Quhr-aahn, Arab love seems too small in my opinion.

The present Problem or Conflict: It is largely agreed that the Arab UAE has a hand in the conflict and ‘ non-Arab ‘ Sudanese are the victims. Regardless of the evidence at hand, with our soldiers and widespread culture of cameras, we can know if UAE is involved and consider taking them to at least the courts of man and God. Yes! We should consider worldwide imprecations against any guilty party, including earthquakes and anything the Lord deems fit to people who refuse to repent of sins between creatures and want to lecture the world on so-called morality or self-harm. We understand humans must take care of sins between creatures with every power God allows on earth, not waiting on ‘ life after death’ where evidence or negative prayer (imprecation) can help.

Poverty: Sudan is said to be very poor and the Arab world is partly to blame in how they discouraged others about conventional learning. Yes the Arabs are repenting on that, but too many foolish blacks+ still discourage conventional learning in the name of religion and other illusions. If God is the God of earth and beyond, then ‘ He teaches man what he never knew ‘… as per ch. 96. No matter how hard I come against the Arabs or any group,Â we can come to terms if they can humbly see me as equal or their superior in regards to the interpretation of ch.103 and a big chunk of the Quhr-aahn.

Again, I expect the Arab world to stop bribing Trump hundreds of billions, or match those billions as aid, grants,Â or loans towards conventional learning for the world, especially the Muslim countries they misled against conventional learning. The remedy to poverty is God’s help through nature and being ready to learn and work for self, not waiting for angels or ungrateful Arabs to the poor…

The stingy nature of many Arabs and blacks are well detailed in the Quhr-aahn, both explicitly and implicitly. I am just avoiding too much controversy and the limitation of time and space. Yes, I understand the little good you are involved in, but anyone who dares debate me on standards risk defeat. Anyone who also tries to harm me, I pray for lightning or even Asteroid-like destruction against my enemies. Repentance or staying away is all I will accept. I believe in conscience more than the Quhr-aahn, your constitutions,Â and your so-called international laws — all of which have some good.

Triple Fold guilty:Â First crime of Arab arrogance led to discouraging others from conventional learning for centuries and wrong exit of questionable hadiths over the right exit of conscience of ch.91 and ch.103. Second crime can be called indifferent and involvement of arming folks for greedy wealth.Â The third crime is refusing to repent or be part of the solution.Â Of course there may be other crimes beyond atom’s weight, but I am just trying to detail my charges. Similarly, black people started the worldÂ and shamefully skipped meaningful learning,Â but focused on low level work that they abused even fellow children. The second crime of black people includes refusing to repent on learning and indifference to the poor on access to learning and working opportunities. For example, my own country, the Gambia, explicitly states in our National development plan (NDP) that we want to sacrifice mainly orphans and children of the poor to learn the Quhr-aahn in the hardest and inefficient ways. This shameful display goes far beyond guilty president Barrow, because the main opposition leader Ousainou Darboe+ was actually leading that nasty plan against conscience , the Quhr-aahn, and every decent mind. Other political parties and the world refused to condemn it like I did to deaf ears. Again, it is a symbol of global failure, where a person is rectifying guilty groups and many of you arrogantly and indifferently refuse to repent and partner up. So despite my calls to Barrow, I am expecting you to pressure other world leaders to help Sudan, because president Barrow is another disgrace in many aspects. Do not claim private urges, because emergency urges should be public within 24 hours of ignored private channeling.

Rebuilding Sudan and the World:Â Once the world agrees to work with me with respect,Â then the top four universal targets can swiftly be realised on whom the Lord wills. I may have limitations, but my spirit is unlike any that ever lived on earth. I do not play and I have evolved to plan only 100% truth and 100% kindness with whomever I am tested with, from a person,Â company, organisation, or states. I am not claiming to be God, but my love for humankind is unquestionable and I know my ideas are feasible. Human beings should not suffer, but we chose bad systems and too focused on ‘interest’ over conscience. Â We can repent while the Lord offers us the opportunities.Â I pray for God to help a lot more with mighty achievements, and let us all be ready to work with anyone for good. Let us humbly respect personal rights, advise truthfully, and let God be respected through conscience, including the checklist of ch.103 . May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Â Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.