Salah, Palmer, Bruno Fernandes, and Three Others Shortlisted for PFA Best Player Award

The Professional Footballers’ Association today announced the top six contenders for its Best Player Award in the English Premier League.

The list comprises players from various Premier League clubs: Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, and Chelsea’s new number 10, Cole Palmer.

Mohamed Salah earned his spot on the list after guiding Liverpool to their second league title in five years. He finished the campaign as the league’s top scorer with 29 goals and also recorded the most assists, with 18. His teammate, Mac Allister, was also nominated for the award. Mac Allister impressed with his consistency, playing a key role in Liverpool’s midfield.

Alexander Isak, who scored 23 goals in the recently concluded Premier League season, came closest to Salah in the scoring chart. He played a vital role in helping Newcastle United win their first major trophy—the Carabao Cup—in 56 years and secured their return to the UEFA Champions League.

Despite Manchester United’s poor run of form, the club produced a nominee in Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder stood out with 8 goals and 9 assists. Fernandes reaffirmed his commitment to the Red Devils by turning down a multi-million-pound offer from Saudi side Al Hilal before the start of the Club World Cup.

London club representatives Cole Palmer (Chelsea) and Declan Rice (Arsenal) were also shortlisted. Palmer was instrumental in Chelsea’s UEFA Europa Conference League triumph last season, while Rice nearly led Arsenal to the UEFA Champions League final following a stellar run.

The winners of the 2025 PFA Awards will be honored on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, at the 52nd annual PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester.

This includes the announcement of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, as well as the Young Player of the Year, Team of the Year, and other annual honours.