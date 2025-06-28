Tinubu Heads to Saint Lucia, Brazil for Key Diplomatic Talks

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for official visits to Saint Lucia and Brazil, according to a statement issued Friday by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu’s first stop is Saint Lucia, where he will undertake a state visit aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s ties with Caribbean nations and enhancing South-South cooperation.

During the visit, he will meet with Governor-General Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

A key highlight of the trip will be Tinubu’s address to a joint session of the Saint Lucian Senate and House of Assembly.

He will also participate in a high-level working luncheon with leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), focused on expanding economic partnerships and cultural collaboration.

In addition, the President will visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to promote educational exchange and academic cooperation.

Nigeria and Saint Lucia share diplomatic ties through the United Nations and the Commonwealth, with a common African heritage underpinning their bilateral relationship.

The visit is expected to explore opportunities in infrastructure development, education, youth empowerment, and diplomacy.

Following his engagements in Saint Lucia, Tinubu will travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 17th BRICS Summit from July 6 to 7, at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Nigeria is participating as a BRICS partner country.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,” will bring together leaders from major emerging economies to discuss collaborative strategies for global development.