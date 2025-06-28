Shehu Welcomes Ganduje’s Exit as APC Nat’l Chairman, Calls for Immediate Prosecution

Vociferous social critic Mahdi Shehu has welcomed reports of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s resignation as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling it “good riddance” and urging anti-graft agencies to fast-track corruption cases against the former Kano governor.

In a post on X Friday, Shehu said Ganduje’s departure whether by resignation or disgrace was a “relief” for both the APC and Nigerians, citing past allegations of bribery and hidden dollar stashes during his tenure.

“We’re waiting for the EFCC to move on his and his wife’s land scam case,” Shehu wrote, pushing the Kano High Court to act with “full force and speed.”

Calling the exit “Day 1 of accountability,” Shehu said Nigerians now expect a full reckoning.

However, recall that Ganduje has long denied corruption allegations, including a viral video showing him allegedly receiving bribes in cash.

Meanwhile, as of press time, neither Ganduje nor the APC has issued an official response.