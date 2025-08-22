Tinubu Heads to Brazil After Japan Visit, Makes U.S. Stopover

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday night departed Yokohama, Japan, for Brazil, continuing his two-nation working tour that began last week.

The President, who is scheduled to begin a state visit to Brazil on August 24, will make a brief stopover in Los Angeles, United States, before proceeding to Brasilia, the South American nation’s capital.

Tinubu had set out on the trip on August 15 from Abuja, with an initial stop in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before arriving in Yokohama on August 18.

While in Japan, he participated in the opening ceremony and plenary of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) on August 20, held bilateral meetings with global and regional leaders, and rounded off his engagements with an interactive session with Nigerians in the diaspora.