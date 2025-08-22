spot_img
August 22, 2025

Nigeria Is Rising Again Under My Leadership— Tinubu to Diaspora

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Tinubu Urges Swift Action on ECOWAS Standby Force, Pushes for Stronger Regional Integration
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians abroad to channel their expertise and resources towards driving the country’s development, stressing that national progress requires joint responsibility between government and citizens at home and abroad.

Speaking on Thursday during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Japan on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), Tinubu highlighted his administration’s reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, boosting investment, and improving services.

The President assured the Diaspora of a more conducive environment for business and innovation, citing reforms in healthcare, passport issuance, and economic competitiveness. “Nigeria is on the rise again under my leadership,” he declared, adding that “if you stay away, who will build it?”

Tinubu urged Nigerians abroad to serve as ambassadors of the country, projecting its image positively to attract investment and partnerships.

He emphasised that citizenship goes beyond holding a passport, noting that commitment and character are essential to nation-building.

The session featured contributions from ministers, top government officials, and private sector leaders, who outlined progress in industry, technology, and finance. Members of the Nigerian community in Japan, led by Union President Emeka Ebogota, pledged their support and expressed optimism about the administration's reforms.

