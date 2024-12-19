Tinubu Has Done His Best For Nigeria -Akpabio

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has said that president Bola Tinubu’s leadership style shines like a beacon of hope, illuminating the nation’s path forward in the challenging times.

Akpabio stated this at the 2025 Budget Presentation by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday December 18.

“As you profoundly stated, ‘A nation is built not merely by the bricks and mortar of its structures but by the resilience and determination of its people.

“This truth resonates deeply, reminding us that the spirit of our citizens defines our nation, not just the edifices we construct.

“Under your administration, we have witnessed remarkable strides in economic reforms aimed at enhancing our nation’s stability and growth. He added.

The Senate President who lauded Tinubu’s courageous decision to remove fuel subsidies, despite the challenges, stressed that such gesture showcases the President’s unwavering commitment to redirecting resources to critical sectors such as education and healthcare.

He explained further; “Your collaboration with the Central Bank has cultivated an environment ripe for investment, and your focus on infrastructure development reflects a visionary commitment to improving the connectivity that fuels our economy.

“No community in Nigeria is currently under the siege of Boko Haram.”

