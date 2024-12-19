Stampede at Ibadan Children’s Funfair Claims Lives, Organizers Arrested

A funfair meant to be fun in Ibadan turned into a tragedy on Wednesday when a stampede occurred at the Islamic High School, Basorun.

Several children lost their lives, while others were injured and rushed to hospitals across the city.

The event, organized by the WINGS Foundation, led by Queen Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, had been widely promoted by Agidigbo 88.7 FM.

It aimed to host 5,000 children aged 0-13 years, offering scholarships and prizes.

However, overcrowding at the venue led to chaos and a deadly stampede.

Eyewitnesses said large crowds began gathering at the venue as early as 5 a.m., far exceeding the organizers’ expectations.

As the event began, the situation spiraled out of control, and many children were trampled.

Victims were taken to hospitals, including Patnas Hospital, Western Hospital, Ring Road State Hospital, Molly Specialist Hospital, and the University College Hospital (UCH).

While the exact number of deaths is not confirmed, most of the victims were children.

Governor Seyi Makinde expressed his sorrow over the incident, calling it a “very sad day” for Oyo State.

In a statement on his official X handle, he said:

“Sadly, a stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries. We sympathize with the parents whose joy has suddenly turned to mourning.

“We have deployed security agents to restore order, stopped the event, and ensured attendees were safely escorted out. Medical personnel and ambulances were sent to the scene to help the victims.”

Governor Makinde also assured residents that the organizers of the event had been arrested and that investigations were ongoing.

“I want to reassure our people that anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable,” he added.

Agidigbo 88.7 FM, which promoted the event, denied being involved in organizing it.

In a statement signed by its Director of Programmes, Olayinka Abdul Wahab, the station said:

“Agidigbo FM is not the organizer of the event but was one of the media outlets used to promote it.

“This is a tragic event, and we sympathize with the families affected. We urge the public not to spread false information.”

The station also said it had tried to warn people to stay away from the overcrowded venue on the morning of the event.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said the state government was not involved in planning the funfair and was not asked to provide support for it.

He called for better coordination for such events, especially those involving children.

The commissioner added that families searching for their children could check hospitals where victims were taken.

The organizers, including Queen Naomi’s WINGS Foundation, have been arrested as investigations continue.

Governor Makinde has promised that anyone responsible for the tragedy will face justice.

“This is a sad day for all of us. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he said.

Further updates are expected as investigations progress.

