Anambra NSCDC Deploys 2409 Personnel, targets Hitch-free Yuletide Celebrations

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Anambra State Command, on Wednesday, announced the deployment of 2,409 officers and men for various security operations across parts of the state this yuletide.

The Head, Media and Tactical Ops of the State NSCDC, SC Edwin Okadigbo disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State Capital today.

According to him, the deployment was following the appeal of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to paramilitary agencies under his supervision to focus and redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties.

He also said the move aligns with the directives of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, for State Commandants to rejig and strengthen operational strategies within their areas of responsibility to checkmate all forms of vandalism, crimes, and criminalities during the festive season.

Okadigbo said the State NSCDC Commandant, Commandant Maku Olatunde announced the deployment yesterday at the State Command Headquarters Awka during a tactical digest strategic meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Heads of Departments and Units, Composite Commanders and Tactical Commanders.

According to the Anambra NSCDC boss, the deployment was targeted at strategic areas prone to threats, including all worship centres, event/recreational centres, motor parks, markets identified routes, flashpoints, high vulnerability crime incidence areas, and critical, national, state and local government installations.

He revealed that the Tactical Hybrid Response Squad patrol teams drawn from the Operations Department, Intelligence & Investigation Department, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Antivandal Squad, Special Female Squad (SFS), Solid Minerals Development & Agro Rangers Squad, Armed Squad, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear & Explosives (CBRNE) Unit, Disaster Management Unit among others will collaborate with other sister security agencies in the state in addressing potential threats to ensure a secure environment for Anambra Citizens and residents alike.

While commending officers and men for their resilience and gallantry in the fight against crimes and criminality, Commandant Maku cautioned them to be civil but firm in dealing with vandals, hoodlums, miscreants, and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to leverage on the yuletide period to cause breakdown of law and order.

Commandant Maku also expressed his gratitude to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, for his unwavering support to the Corps in performing its statutory constitutional role.

“Permit me to commend Mr. Governor, Professor Charles Soludo for his support to NSCDC in the discharge of our core mandate since I assumed office.

“Most of the modest achievements we recorded in the area of our core mandate could be attributed to his unrelenting operational support to us,” he concluded.

Maku urged the public to collaborate with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to ensure a secure and peaceful celebration.

He appealed to residents of the state to promptly report any suspicious individuals or objects to the nearest NSCDC office in any of the 21 local government areas.

