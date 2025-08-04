MURIC Urges National Assembly to Establish Federal Shari’ah Courts Nationwide

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the National Assembly to initiate a bill for the establishment of Federal Shari’ah Courts across all states of the federation, particularly in Southern Nigeria.

This follows the group’s earlier appeal to the Federal Government to address what it described as a glaring imbalance in the nation’s judicial system.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Monday, August 4, 2025, and signed by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC argued that while Christian common law and customary courts enjoy widespread national presence, Shari’ah courts remain restricted to the northern region.

“It is unjust that Muslims in Southern Nigeria are denied access to courts that align with their religious beliefs,” Akintola said. “Inclusivity is the bedrock of democracy, yet the current judicial framework sidelines Islamic law.”

Citing Sections 275 to 277 of the 1999 Constitution, the group maintained that Shari’ah is a constitutional right for Muslims and called on lawmakers to provide the necessary legal backing for its federal implementation.

“The ball is now in the court of the National Assembly,” the statement read. “Only a constitutional instrument from the legislature can empower the executive to act.”

MURIC also noted that this demand supplements memoranda already submitted to the Senate and House Committees on Constitutional Amendment in July.