All of y’all goin’ down!!! – Davido

What seemed to be a good time did not end well for Davido!

Nigerian singer and songwriter David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is not having a good time in Ibiza!

Davido raised an alarm this morning over a life threatening encounter with security agents at a popular nightclub in Ibiza called the Hi Ibiza.

The artist shared this on his instagram story capturing the faces of his attackers while they tried to attack him and his team members in the nightclub

He wrote and tagged the club: @hiibizaofficial security just tried to kill me and my crew!!

In another post he shared their faces and they appeared aggressive and he wrote “All of y’all goin’ down!!!” He also swore that justice will be served.

The artist and his team members including socialite Cubana Chief priest his manger Asa Asika and others are currently in Ibiza having a good time.

As of the time of this report or the full details of the incident is not clear and the Spanish authorities and Hi Ibiza is yet to release any official statement in regards to the incident