No Genocide in Nigeria, Just Lies— Sultan Challenges Critics to Show Proof

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has debunked claims that acts of genocide have taken place in Nigeria, insisting that no ethnic or religious group has been targeted for extermination.

Speaking at the opening of the Northern Traditional Rulers Assembly in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, the Sultan challenged those alleging genocide to produce verifiable evidence.

“There is no way someone, whether Muslim or Christian, can be killed without the knowledge of the traditional rulers in that community,” he said.

“I challenge anyone, within or outside the country, to show evidence of any genocide in Nigeria where, who, and how it happened.”

The Sultan cautioned Nigerians against believing unverified reports, stressing that much of the content circulating on social media is false or misleading. He urged the Federal Government to regulate the use of social media to curb the spread of fake news, which he warned poses a grave threat to national unity.

Speaking on the purpose of the assembly, the Sultan said the meeting was convened to strengthen collaboration among traditional institutions and develop new strategies to tackle insecurity across Northern Nigeria.

He commended Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris for hosting the event and lauded the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for attending despite his tight schedule.

The Sultan concluded by calling on Nigerians to pray for the nation’s leaders and remain committed to promoting peace, unity, and stability.