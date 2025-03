President Bola Tinubu has appointed Brigadier General Kunle Nafiu as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

Until his appriontment, Brigadier General Nafiu was the Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.

The new NYSC DG hails from Ileogbo, Aiyedire Local Government Area of Osun State.

Nafiu, whose appointment is with immediate effect, takes over from Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed.