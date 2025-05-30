Tinubu@ 2: Renewed Hope Has Brought Renewed Hardship- CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has issued a scathing mid-term assessment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, warning that Nigeria is sliding deeper into poverty, insecurity, and disillusionment.

Marking two years since Tinubu launched his “Renewed Hope” agenda, the CNPP said Nigerians instead face “renewed hardship,” citing spiraling inflation, a collapsing naira, and skyrocketing costs of food and transportation.

The group criticized Tinubu’s early economic moves particularly the abrupt removal of fuel subsidies and naira floatation as poorly executed, lacking proper planning and safety nets for the vulnerable.

According to the group, small businesses are struggling, purchasing power is eroding, and inflation remains punishing.

CNPP noted that security remains rampant across the country from banditry in Zamfara to kidnappings in Abuja suburbs, maintaining that Nigerians feel unsafe despite leadership changes in security agencies.

They called for a state of emergency on insecurity and urgent police reform including decentralization and community policing.

On governance, CNPP decried widespread political patronage, weak anti-corruption efforts, and appointments allegedly based on loyalty rather than competence.

The group described the anti-graft war as “toothless,” and accused the administration of selective prosecution with only the former CBN Governor facing charges in what it described as a political vendetta.

Youth unemployment was labeled a “national emergency.”

The CNPP urged the creation of a National Youth Empowerment Corps and a coordinated plan to absorb millions through skills training and agro-industrial initiatives.

The electricity sector also drew fire. Two decades after privatization, power remains erratic, with frequent grid collapses.

CNPP called for a total overhaul, investments in renewables, and a new performance-based framework for operators.

Education and healthcare, it added, remain in shambles, with underfunded schools, frequent strikes, and inaccessible hospitals.

It urged immediate boosts in funding and public-private partnerships to revive both sectors.

On foreign policy, CNPP said Tinubu’s numerous overseas trips and ECOWAS engagements have brought little benefit to Nigerians. It advised a pivot to trade diplomacy and diaspora-focused initiatives.

Calling for “urgent course correction,” CNPP urged Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet, appoint reform-minded professionals, and shift focus from 2027 re-election politics to governance.

It called for inclusive national dialogue, greater civil society engagement, and a leadership style rooted in empathy and accountability.

“The time for self-praise is over. Nigerians demand competent, people-first governance and they deserve no less in the next two years,” CNPP declared.