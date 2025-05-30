MTN Network Outage Hits Sokoto, Parts of Kebbi and Zamfara

A major MTN service outage has left millions without network access in Sokoto State and parts of Kebbi and Zamfara.

Affected residents, including students of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, report being stranded and frustrated, with many switching to Airtel for communication.

The blackout began around 8 pm on Thursday and has disrupted essential services, including online banking.

No official statement has been released by MTN Nigeria, and the cause remains unclear. A similar incident occurred earlier in May in Kogi State due to regulatory issues.