Special Forces under Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized a key Boko Haram/ISWAP leader, Amir Abu Fatima, along with several other terrorists.

The operation took place on Friday in the Kukawa area of Borno State.

According to military sources, the mission was part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the North-East region. The troops engaged the insurgents in a fierce battle, leading to the death of Abu Fatima and his fighters.

Details later!!!!!!!