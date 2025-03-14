TikToker Peller Apologizes After Calling Runtown an “Up-and-Coming Artist”

Popular TikToker, Peller, has publicly apologized after sparking outrage for referring to Nigerian Afrobeats star, Runtown, as an “up-and-coming artist.”

During a recent livestream, Peller dismissed a suggestion to feature Runtown, implying that the singer was not well-known or successful.

His comments quickly backfired, drawing intense criticism from fans who reminded him of Runtown’s impact on the music industry.

Faced with mounting backlash, Peller has now admitted his mistake, explaining that his ignorance stemmed from his age. He acknowledged that when Runtown’s hits were dominating the charts, he was too young to even own a phone.

In a livestream with Elizabeth Amoudu, he humorously tried to make amends, saying:

“When I was hearing Runtown’s music back then, I was too young to even use a phone. Peller never come town when Runtown dey Runtown. Please, forgive the poor boy. Let him breathe. God won’t shame us. I’m sorry, my brothers and sisters.”

His apology has received mixed reactions online. While some found his response humorous and accepted it in good faith, others felt he should have been more informed before making such a statement.

Regardless, the incident has served as a reminder that in the world of Afrobeats, legends don’t fade—they just make room for new stars.