Unidentified Woman Dies After Jumping Off Third Mainland Bridge

An unidentified woman has died after allegedly jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront, an intelligence source has confirmed.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“We received information that a woman suddenly stopped on the bridge and jumped into the water. No identification documents were found on her,” the source said.

The Marine Police Division in Akoka was alerted about an hour later, prompting a quick response from marine police officers.

“She was pulled out of the water and rushed to the UNILAG shore, where medical personnel examined her. Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead,” the source added.

Her body has been taken to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) morgue in Yaba for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation to identify her and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about the deceased to come forward,” a police source said.