I Have Not Left the APC, But the APC Rather Left Me- El-rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, left him as against the idea that he left the party.

Recall that the former governor had earlier announced his defection from the ruling APC to the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

El-rufai blamed the fall-out between his personal values and the current direction of the APC for his defection to the SDP.

He expressed disappointment with the APC leadership, maintaining that the ruling party strayed from the progressive ideals of its founding members.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, El-Rufai said his expulsion from the APC would have saved him from the inconvenience of explaining himself.

“Well, it would have been better for me if they expelled me. I have stated many times that APC would be my last political party.

“Had they expelled me, they would have saved me the troubles of explaining why I left the APC. As I said, I have not left the APC, but the APC rather left me.

“What next? I quit their party, and challenged them to eat the party if it is food.” He explained further.