Twitter (X) Ranked Most Harmful Social Media Platform in Nigeria

A new report has ranked Twitter (X) as the most harmful social media platform in Nigeria, with 34% of users experiencing cyberbullying, misinformation, and harassment.

The report, State of Online Harms in Nigeria, was conducted by Gatefield with support from Luminate.

It surveyed over 500 Nigerians and found that women and people aged 25 to 34 are the most affected, with 58% facing online abuse.

Many users reported that harmful content remains on platforms despite complaints, with 31% saying no action is taken.

The study placed Twitter (X) at the top of the list of offenders, followed by Facebook at 29% and WhatsApp at 12%.

Meanwhile, Instagram was rated as the most effective in handling reports, with 26% of users saying their complaints were addressed.

The report also pointed to misinformation as the biggest digital threat in Nigeria, with 99% of respondents concerned about fake news.

Additionally, 91% believe big tech companies have too much control over democracy, raising fears about their influence on governance and public opinion.

Experts at the event warned that misinformation could harm national security, elections, and public health.

Digital rights groups called for stricter policies to regulate content and hold tech companies accountable.

The report urged social media platforms, policymakers, and civil society groups to take action in making the digital space safer for Nigerians.