Tiktok Astrologer Who Predicted Myanmar Earthquake Arrested

A popular Myanmar astrologer has been arrested after his viral TikTok video predicting a major earthquake on April 21 caused widespread panic across the country.

John Moe The, a 21-year-old TikToker with over 300,000 followers, was taken into custody on Tuesday, April 22, following a raid at his residence in Sagaing, central Myanmar.

Authorities charged him with “making false statements to cause public panic,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Information.

The arrest came after Moe The posted a video on April 9, warning that a powerful earthquake would “hit every city in Myanmar” on April 21.

In the video, which gained over 3.3 million views, he urged citizens to evacuate buildings, writing in the caption:

“People should not stay in tall buildings during the day.”

“Take important things with you and run away from buildings during the shaking.”

The prediction, though dismissed by seismologists as scientifically impossible, had real consequences. In Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, many residents reportedly fled their homes and camped outside on the day of the prediction.

“Everyone was scared. My neighbors stayed outside all night. They believed him,” one Yangon resident told AFP.

Just recently, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, killing over 3,600 people, injuring more than 5,100, and destroying around 65,000 structures, including homes, schools, and ancient temples.

The quake’s tremors were felt as far away as Bangkok, Thailand, where the collapse of a construction site led to dozens of fatalities.

In response to the social unrest, the junta-led government issued a public warning:

“We got a tip-off about fake news being spread through a TikTok account that a severe earthquake will hit. Action will be taken effectively against him according to the law. Likewise, we will also take action effectively against those who write or spread or share fake news.”

Experts have since reiterated that earthquake prediction is not scientifically feasible due to the complex nature of tectonic activity.

The Myanmar Earthquake Committee has said that “such misinformation can lead to unnecessary fear and chaos.”