Dangote Appointed to World Bank Investment Lab

President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has been appointed to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab.

His appointment is viewed as a strategic initiative that boosts private investment and employment in developing economies.

The announcement was made by the World Bank Group on Wednesday, April 23, as part of the Lab’s expansion into a new operational phase focused on scaling up solutions to attract capital and create sustainable jobs in emerging markets.

Accepting the appointment, Dangote described it as both a privilege and a natural continuation of his commitment to economic transformation across Africa.

“I am both honoured and excited to accept my appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, dedicated to advancing investment and employment in emerging economies,” Dangote said in a statement released by the Dangote Group.

“This opportunity aligns with my long-standing commitment to sustainable development and unlocking the potential of developing economies. Drawing inspiration from the remarkable successes of the Asian Tigers, I am eager to collaborate with fellow leaders to replicate such outcomes across other regions,” he added.

The Lab was co-chaired in 2023 by former Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and initially aimed to mobilise £1 trillion in sustainable investment, particularly focused on energy transition projects in low-income economies.

Joining Dangote in the newly expanded Lab are other global business titans:

Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer AG

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises

Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga stated that the Lab’s expansion reflects the institution’s sharpened focus on private-sector engagement as a key driver of economic development and job creation.

“This isn’t about altruism—it’s about helping the private sector see a path to investments that will deliver returns, and lift people and economies alike. It’s central to our mandate,” Banga said.

Over the past 18 months, the Lab has convened top executives from leading global financial institutions to identify key barriers to private sector investment in emerging markets. Their findings have been streamlined into five core focus areas, including regulatory and policy certainty, which are now being embedded across World Bank operations.

The World Bank stated that the expanded membership “brings together business leaders with proven track records in generating employment in developing economies.”

Dangote, through the Dangote Group, commands one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, with major investments in cement, salt, sugar, fertiliser, and oil. The company employs over 30,000 people and is Nigeria’s largest private-sector employer and taxpayer. Its $20 billion petroleum refinery and petrochemicals project is the single largest private investment in Africa.

Dangote also leads the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the largest private philanthropic organisation in sub-Saharan Africa, focused on child nutrition, health, education, and economic empowerment.