PDP Still Strong Despite Delta Defections –Usman Okai

Usman Okai, the National Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youths Frontier, says the party remains strong despite recent defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other key PDP figures in the state moved to the APC.

Speaking on the move, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the decision was necessary to unite with others and work towards a better Delta State.

Okai, speaking on TVC News on Friday, said political defections are common in Nigeria and should not be seen as a major blow to the PDP.

“This is not new. In Nigerian politics, defections happen all the time,” Okai said. “Yes, we regret what happened in Delta, but if you look at Nigerians’ reactions, it’s clear they are not excited. While the ruling party is celebrating, people are asking what new thing are they offering?”

He believes this is an opportunity for the PDP to reflect and reposition itself for the future.

“As former Kwara Governor Bukola Saraki once said, this is a chance for the PDP to review its strategies and plan for the way forward,” he said. “Some are leaving, but others are also coming in.”

Okai pointed to internal political deals in Delta State as the reason behind the defections. He also suggested that some APC members may soon return to the PDP.

“For example, Ned Nwoko left because Governor Sheriff promised Okowa the senate ticket. Now Okowa is in APC,” he said. “People like Ovie Omo-Agege and Ned Nwoko might come back to PDP.”

He said the APC’s main strength is its control of the presidency.

“The only real advantage they have is that they are in power,” he said.

Okai added that all political parties face internal issues, citing disputes within the SDP as an example.

“No party is free from internal crisis. Look at the disagreement in the SDP between el-Rufai and their former presidential candidate,” he noted.

He also criticized the PDP’s current leadership for failing to guide the party effectively.

“The leadership failed. Our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, didn’t provide proper leadership,” he said.

However, Okai expressed hope that things will improve after the party’s next national convention in September.

“We are not collapsing. New leaders are emerging. I am one of them,” he said. “By the time the convention happens in September, we’ll have fresh leadership and new ideas to move the party forward.”

Reacting to the defections, APC spokesperson Felix Morka said it’s not the ruling party’s responsibility to strengthen the opposition. He rejected claims that the APC is weakening democracy by accepting defectors from other parties.